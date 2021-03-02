DOYLESTOWN >> Attorney Antonetta Stancu, a former federal and county prosecutor running to be the first Democrat elected to the office of Bucks County District Attorney in over a century, took one step closer this weekend by winning the support of the Bucks County Democratic Committee at its annual endorsement meeting.
The endorsement convention, which took place online via Zoom due to pandemic safety concerns, was attended by over 390 Democratic officials and committee people, more than any Democratic endorsement meeting in recent memory. According to the official vote count,
Stancu received more than 90 percent of the vote.
"I want to thank the committee members for their overwhelming support," said Stancu. "I also want to thank my opponent for running an honorable campaign."
During her 17-year career as a prosecutor, Stancu served as a Bucks County deputy district attorney, an assistant U.S. attorney, and a Bronx County assistant district attorney. She prosecuted homicides, public corruption, domestic assaults, and led major gun and drug investigations.
"As a prosecutor, I built a reputation for being tough but fair," said Stancu. "As our next District Attorney, I will take on the interconnected problems of mental health, drug abuse, and recidivism. It’s time to address the root causes of crime in our community.”