MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, May 25 in celebration of National Nurses Month, which recognizes the hard work of healthcare professionals and the nurses lost in the past year due to the pandemic.
Each St. Mary nurse had their names on candle bags in a show of solidarity.
This year, National Nurses Week, traditionally celebrated from May 6 to May 12 each year, is now a month-long celebration to expand opportunities to elevate and celebrate nursing.
The month-long celebration is a time “to recognize the vast contributions and positive impact of America’s four million registered nurses,” according to the American Nurses Association, which first declared May 6-May 12 National Nurses Week back in 1993.
National Nurses Week traditionally concluded on the birthday of Florence Nightengale on May 12. Nightengale was a trailblazer in the field of nursing and considered by many as a founder of modern nursing.
National Nurses Month featured a theme during each week of the month. The theme of the first week was "Self Care" with the focus is on emotional and physical well-being. Week two featured the theme of "Recognition." The third week was Professional Development. And the fourth and final week is community engagement.