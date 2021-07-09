MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center’s 2021 residents celebrated their graduation on June 30 from St. Mary’s first Internal Medicine residency program graduating class and second Pharmacy residency program graduating class.
Under the guidance of St. Mary’s faculty, Internal Medicine and Pharmacy residents learned the latest in medical treatments, trained on advanced medical technology and participated in a wide array of academic experiences.
The following Internal Medicine and Pharmacy residents celebrated their graduation:
- Internal Medicine: Aida Abraham, MD; Sona Marie Franklin, MD; Ayesha Jami, MD; • Ahmad Jarrar, MD; Muhammad Zubair Khan, MD; Do Young Kim, MD; Charles Nicholson, III, MD; Husna Shaik, MD; and Raymond Shih, MD.
- Pharmacy: Jeanne Le, PharmD, and Bernadett Bornoea-Almasi, PharmD.
“We at St. Mary Medical Center are proud of our next generation of physicians for their hard work and passion for providing compassionate and quality care in Bucks County, and we are excited that a majority of the graduating class will continue to provide care in the Philadelphia area or continue on to specialty fellowship training,” said Lawrence Brilliant, MD, MBA, FACEP, president of St. Mary Medical Center. “Thank you to our faculty for providing excellent clinical mentorship and training in a supportive environment.”
St. Mary Medical Center, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, is accredited by the American Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) for Internal Medicine, as well as the American College of Clinical Pharmacy (ACCP) for Pharmacy.
For more information about residency programs at St. Mary Medical Center, please visit www.trinityhealthma.org/healthcare-professionals/gme/st-mary/.