MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, has been named a 2020 Guardian of Excellence Award winner by Press Ganey for achieving and sustaining excellence in patient experience in a medical practice.
The Guardian of Excellence Award recognizes top-performing healthcare organizations that have achieved the 95th percentile or above of performance in patient experience.
The Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award is a nationally-recognized symbol of achievement in healthcare. Presented annually, the award honors clients who consistently sustained performance in the top five percent of all Press Ganey clients for each reporting period during the course of one year.
“Now more than ever, St. Mary is proud to be recognized for our dedication to serving our patients and creating environments conducive to healing,” said John Caruso, president of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic Medical Groups. “Our colleagues are committed to providing high-quality, compassionate care and we are grateful to be a trusted healthcare partner in our community.”
“The caregivers and staff of St. Mary Medical Center touch the lives of patients and their families in profound ways,” said Patrick T. Ryan, chairman and chief executive office of Press Ganey. “This award reflects their deep commitment to listening to the voices of their patients and our shared mission to reduce suffering and improve the safety, quality and experience of patient-centered care. I continue to be humbled and inspired by their heroic efforts to care for patients in the face of the uncertainty, stress and fear brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Press Ganey is proud to partner with them in this noble work and we congratulate them on this tremendous achievement.”
To learn more about St. Mary Medical Center, visit www.trinityhealthma.org or call 1.844.7.STMARY.