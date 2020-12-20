MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> On December 19, St. Mary Medical Center nurses represented by the PASNAP union voted to ratify the tentative agreement reached on December 18 between PASNAP and the hospital, with 96 percent voting in favor. The agreement comes after many months of bargaining, following the union's certification in the fall of 2019.
The new five-year contract, the union's first with St. Mary, provides for annual wage increases and addresses many other issues including benefits, training and paid time off. The contract also includes language that gives nurses a voice in discussions on staffing while preserving the hospital's right and authority to make all staffing decisions. Hospital leaders are confident this will provide the flexibility necessary to meet the needs of the community — which has become especially important during the pandemic.
"We at St. Mary Medical Center believe this contract is good news for our nurses, colleagues and community. We look forward to working together to fulfill our shared mission to be a transforming and healing presence for those we serve," said St. Mary Medical Center President Lawrence Brilliant, MD.
There will be a transition period before contract provisions take effect, so that St. Mary leaders and other colleagues can take part in training around implementation of the provisions.