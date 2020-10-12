MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center, through a partnership with Catholic Housing and Community Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia (CHCS), announces the opening of the St. Mary Family Caregiver Center to connect seniors to aging-in-place resources and services. St. Mary Medical Center and CHCS recently held a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of the new center.
The St. Mary Family Caregiver Center, located in the Volunteer Services department on the St. Mary Medical Center campus in Langhorne, provides information and resources to support older adults and their caregivers. The cornerstone of this program is the geriatric assessment which helps determine how well seniors can manage their daily life and medical condition(s) in their home environment. The CHCS Caregiver Geriatric Care Managers and Staff will assist caregivers with coordinating the right network of services to help remove the stress of managing multiple priorities for their loved one.
"It was wonderful working with Catholic Housing and Community Services to bring the St. Mary Family Caregiver Center to life," said Lisa Kelly, St. Mary Director of Community Health & Well-Being & Volunteer Services. "We are so excited to help senior patients and their caregivers by providing resources they may not know they have available to them, as we continue to provide much-needed services for older adults in our community during this pandemic and beyond."
Referrals are accepted for seniors residing in St. Mary service area who have limited support. To learn more about the St. Mary Family Caregiver Center, call 215.710.4156. For referrals, call 267.638.7424.