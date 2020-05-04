MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> St. Mary Medical Center has been awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing the hospital’s achievements in providing safe health care.
The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.
"We are in unprecedented times as COVID-19 continues to challenge our hearts, minds and resources. As we adjust and stretch to support the changing health needs of our community during this time, safety remains constant," said Dr. Larry Brilliant, president of St. Mary Medical Center in Langhorne. "We are deeply moved to receive this recognition and appreciate the unwavering dedication of our staff to provide the highest quality of care for our patients."
“As the Nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our gratitude extends to hospital leadership and health care workers everywhere for their tremendous dedication,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “We hope this ‘A’ helps to thank the people who work and volunteer for St. Mary Medical Center. They are role models in putting patients first, and their service has been extraordinary in our country’s time of need.”
Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses up to 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.
To see St. Mary Medical Center’s full grade details, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org.