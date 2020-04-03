PHILADELPHIA >> Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals, which includes Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Fitzgerald Campus and Mercy Philadelphia Campus, Nazareth Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Saint Francis Healthcare, are accepting medical supply donations from the community to support its COVID-19 response.
Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic hospitals are accepting donations for the following unopened items:
• Powered air purifying respirators (PAPRs)
• Regular masks
• N95 masks
• Face shields
• Gowns
• Surgical caps/protective caps
• Eyeglass shields/goggles
• Nasal testing swabs
• M4 Viral Media
• Lysol or Clorox Wipes
• Hand sanitizer
• Transparency sheets
Individuals and businesses may drop off donations to any of the hospitals at the following locations, Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (Hours may change due to staffing.)
• Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Fitzgerald Campus – West Lobby entrance near the security desk
1500 Lansdowne Avenue
Darby, Pa., 19023
• Mercy Catholic Medical Center – Mercy Philadelphia Campus – First floor main/atrium entrance, 501 S. 54th Street, Philadelphia 19143
• Nazareth Hospital – Security at front entrance, 2601 Holme Avenue, Philadelphia 19152
• St. Mary Medical Center – Carty Conference Center (behind hospital and left of the Emergency Room), 1201 Langhorne-Newtown Road, Langhorne 19047.
• Saint Francis Healthcare – Loading dock on DuPont Street (behind the hospital), 701 N. Clayton Street, Wilmington, Del., 19805.
“Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic appreciates the community’s generosity and willingness to donate personal protective equipment to our team on the front lines,” said Ann D’Antonio, Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. “We are humbled by the outpouring of support to assist our dedicated colleagues in this challenging time.”
To learn more and keep up to date on Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic’s response to COVID-19, please visit www.trinityhealthma.org/covid19/.