ACCUWEATHER >> Following an expected path through the southeastern United States where it is predicted to produce heavy rain, damaging winds and even tornadoes, Elsa is forecast by AccuWeather meteorologists to deliver impacts of varying intensity to parts of the mid-Atlantic and northeastern U.S. late this week.
As of Wednesday morning, Elsa was a strong tropical storm bearing down on Florida's west coast ahead of an expected late Wednesday morning landfall. Elsa brought wind gusts as high as 78 mph to parts of southwestern Florida on Tuesday.
AccuWeather meteorologists predict that Elsa will lose wind intensity while it crosses the Southeast, eventually skirting the mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts from Thursday night into Friday.
An area of high pressure over the Atlantic Ocean and a storm system moving into the Northeast will help to steer Elsa on a narrow path close to the coast.
In doing so, Elsa can regain some of the wind intensity that was lost while inland across the Southeast.
This intensification can happen early in the day on Friday before the center of Elsa tracks near Cape Cod, Massachusetts, as the storm begins to pick up forward momentum.
Conditions will be such that Elsa can gain some wind intensity while racing to the northeast, despite being close to land and across somewhat cooler waters.
While Elsa can bring a period of heavy rain along its track from the mid-Atlantic into New England, the fast forward movement of the storm should help to limit excessive rainfall and the threat for widespread flooding.
"Rainfall totals of 1-2 inches can occur over portions of eastern New Jersey, Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Adam Sadvary.
Higher totals reaching into the 2- to 4-inch range with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 6 inches will be limited to the Carolinas and the southeastern portions of Virginia and Maryland.
Elsa will also track close enough and have enough strength to bring wind gusts of 40-60 mph from southeastern Virginia into the Delarva Peninsula, coastal New Jersey and the southern coast of New England from late Thursday into Friday.
According to Sadvary, an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 70 mph is forecast for this area. This would be the most likely across Cape Cod, Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard or near the mid-Atlantic coast.
"In addition, rough surf and rip currents are expected from the mid-Atlantic to New England shores as Elsa progresses into the northern Atlantic," Sadvary added.
A slight westward shift in Elsa's track would bring impacts farther inland across the mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
Philadelphia, New York City and Boston are a few cities that could see a period of heavy rain as Elsa tracks nearby.
However, if Elsa's track shifts farther west, some of the heavier rain and gusty winds can spread into these cities.
A track more out to sea in the Atlantic can limit the amount of rain and wind along coastal areas.
The timing of the rain could make for a wet and hazardous commute on Friday morning in and around New York City.
In the wake of Elsa and following the nontropical storm that will be pushed through the Northeast late this week and into the weekend, a slightly cooler and less humid air mass will move into the region, offering residents a break from stifling heat and humidity.
The storm is expected to produce some impacts in Canada as well, forecasters say.
Elsa is forecast to bring 1-2 inches of rain and 40- to 60-mph wind gusts to Nova Scotia, Newfoundland Island and Prince Edward Island in Atlantic Canada late Friday and into Saturday.
Beyond that, the storm will gradually dissipates as it spins over the Labrador Sea.