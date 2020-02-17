BUCKS COUNTY >> It looks like our snow drought will continue this week with no snow or any kind of wintry weather in the weekly forecast.
Here’s the forecast from the National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey for the coming week bearing in mind the forecast can change.
Washington's Birthday - Sunny, with a high near 47. North wind around 5 mph.
Monday Night - A slight chance of rain after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 34. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20 percent.
Tuesday - Rain likely, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 51. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night - A chance of rain, mainly before 4am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Wednesday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.
Wednesday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 27.
Thursday - Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Thursday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 19.
Friday - Sunny, with a high near 36.
Friday Night - Clear, with a low around 25.
Saturday - Sunny, with a high near 47.
Saturday Night - Mostly clear, with a low around 30.
Sunday - Sunny, with a high near 51.