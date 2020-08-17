EWING, N.J. >> A common trait of Americans is our love of the underdog. Hollywood knows that this love is a recipe for cinematic success. Movies such as Hoosiers and Rudy have taken on cult-like stature because of this American love affair. But just like the small town in Indiana that produced a high school basketball team devoted to hard work, there sits a small school in Ewing, New Jersey with the same quality. The only difference is that the competition for the New Jersey school was academic, not athletic.
Villa Victoria Academy is a small all-girls Catholic school that sits on the banks of the Delaware River. The school prides itself on developing smart, strong, and faith-filled young women. This year that pride got a little stronger as its math team recorded a National Championship in Catholic Math League (“CML”) Advanced Division. The math team is known as the VIL²A BE²S.
The VIL²A BE²S Math Team has been coached by Mrs. Conway-Konzelman since 1991. The team has quite a record of success. During those years, the VIL²A BE²S have won forty-one awards and placed in the top four schools nationally twelve times. This year, the team reached the summit of mathematical excellence to be ranked number one in the country in the CML Advanced Math Division. The CML is a national math competition that serves hundreds of Catholic schools. In addition, one Villa Victoria student, Jane Fan ’20, placed first among all competitors in the nation.
During the VIL²A BE²S’s 11 years in this Advanced Math Division, they have experienced many successes. The team members have submitted twenty-nine perfect scores. Since 2009, the team has placed consistently among the top five schools in the Advanced Math Division of the Catholic Math League.
Not unlike a sports team, the VIL²A BE²S Math Team practices regularly with practice problems and routines similar to a basketball team practicing lay-ups and jump shots. For example, every week each team member submits a series of completed math problems to the coach.
On the day of competitions, team members, dressed in their team shirts, walk into Mrs. Conway-Konzelman’s classroom, each desk set with a brownie. After the team settles in and enjoys some of Mrs. Conway-Konzelman’s famous brownies, the girls flip up their shirt collars, don their math team visors, and pray before beginning the test.
Like any successful team, the leader is instrumental in getting the most out of her “players”. Mrs. Conway-Konzelman has an intellect and demeanor to instill a love of mathematics in her girls. That devotion has been also nationally recognized as Mrs. Conway-Konzelman has received awards from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the University of Chicago for her teaching skills. Such leadership combined with the team’s skill, practice, and determination is an equation that equals success.
The members of the Advanced Math Team at Villa are: Macey Bartels ’21 of Allentown, NJ; Cady de la Cruz ’20 of Millstone, NJ; Lenna de la Cruz ’23 of Millstone, NJ; Eleanor Enright ’22 of Yardley; Jane Fan ’20 of Shanghai, China; Megan Hayhurst ’21 of Yardley; Brianna Ly ’21 of Bordentown, NJ; Leigh Machion ’21 of Newtown; Jamie Mersel ’22 of Bordentown, NJ; Kathleen Murray ’20 of Roosevelt, NJ; Crystal Ordonez ’23 of Hamilton, NJ; Emily Ordonez ’21 of Lawrenceville, NJ; Isabella Quinn ’22 of Holland; Juliet Quinn ’20 of Holland; Alyssa Romano ’20 of Burlington, NJ; Amiyah Singleton ’22 of Mount Holly, NJ; Elise Stankus ’21 of Ewing, NJ; Grace Yeretzian ’20 of Columbus, NJ; and Shu Zhu ’20 of Shanghai, China.
Other individual winners for the 2019-20 school year competition included: Junior Elise Stankus, who placed 3rd on the Villa team and 4th nationally in Division 3; seniors Alyssa Romano and Cady de la Cruz, who tied for 11th place in the Advanced Division; and senior Shu Zhu, who placed 3rd in the Advanced Division and 2nd place on the Villa team.
When asked how it feels to be the National Champions, Mrs. Conway-Konzelman responded, “The success of the VIL²A BE²S during the 2019-2020 competition year was most exciting. It has been my privilege to coach such a dedicated group of young ladies. Congratulations!"