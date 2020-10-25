BUCKS COUNTY >> The Bedminster Township Police Department, the Pennsylvania State Police and Detectives from the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred at the Old Ridge Road entrance to Nockamixon State Park. The incident was reported at 5:16 PM on Oc. 24.
Pennsylvania State Game Wardens and State Park Rangers who were patrolling the park quickly responded and found an 18 year old man from Bucks County who suffered an apparent gunshot injury.
First aid was performed and the subject was transported from the park to a hospital with life threatening injuries.
A witness reported a man in hunting gear leaving the area.
Police from throughout Upper Bucks County, including a K9 and a State Police helicopter searched the area and did not locate any persons of interest.
Anyone with any information concerning this incident is asked to contact the Bucks County Detectives at 215-348-6868 or 215-340-8140.