NORTHAMPTON TOWNSHIP >> A GoFundMe page set up to raise funeral and other related expenses for the family of Christine Englehardt has surpassed $56,000.
Englehardt, of Richboro, was found dead March 18 in her hotel room in Miami Beach, Florida where police say she was drugged and raped by two men from North Carolina.
Evoire Collier, 21, and Dorian Taylor, 24, were arrested and charged with sexual battery and burglary after surveillance footage from the hotel showed Englehardt with the two men around 1 a.m. that morning. They are currently being held without bond and could face potential manslaughter or murder charges pending the results of an autopsy.
The 24-year-old Englehardt, who enjoyd exploring new places, had traveled alone from Bucks County to Miami Beach to spend spring break.
“Two men stole this woman's entire future in a very sickening way and put her mother and father in a great deal of heartbreak,” said her friend Samantha DiFrancesco who created the GoFundMe page to defer funeral and other expenses incurred by the family.
“Anyone who knows this beautiful girl knows that she had the biggest heart there was and her laugh was nothing short of memorable,” writes DiFrancesco. “She would do anything for a person in need and was always fun to be around no matter what. Christine was only 24 years old and family and friends were everything to her.”
Christine, a 2014 graduate of Council Rock North High School, worked locally at Jules Thin Crust Pizza in Newtown where she was an assistant manager.
“Our hearts are with the family and loved ones of Christine Englehardt. She was a shining light in our company and will be missed immensely,” reads a Facebook post on the eatery’s website. “Her smile, her laugh and her wonderful energy will always be cherished and remembered.”
Customer Valerie Shoulberg wrote on the GoFundMe page, “I am a frequent customer of Jules in Newtown, and I remember Christine. There are no words that can take away the pain for her family and friends, so I'll just send love, and lots of it.”
At the March 24 meeting of the Northampton Township Board of Supervisors, Chairman Adam Selisker asked the community to remember in their thoughts and prayers the family of Christine Englehardt.
“A young woman from our community was the victim of a horrific crime in another state, said Selisker. “When one of our families grieves, the community grieves with them. Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this difficult time.”
According to family and friends, Christine was a huge fan of Disney and the New Jersey Shore. She spent countless summer days soaking up the sun at the beach. And she loved animals and an active lifestyle.
In 2019, she competed in the Love Half Marathon, in addition to other races. She loved to run, play basketball and be active. Christine could also be found exploring new places, especially in her beloved Philadelphia. And she was a huge fan of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Christine aspired to be a Spanish interpreter. She was fluent in Spanish and, at any given time, could be heard singing or speaking in Spanish.
Above all, Christine was an amazing woman, reads her obituary. "She touched the hearts of each person in her life and would be the first person to drop everything to help others. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered by everyone in her life."
Relatives and friends are invited to Christine's Life Celebration on Tuesday, March 30 from 11:30 a.m. until the start of her Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church, 654 Hatboro Road in Richboro 18954. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
Christine's parents, Thomas and Doreen Englehardt, ask that those in attendance dress casually, as that was Christine's style and what she would have wanted.