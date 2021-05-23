LOWER MAKEFIELD >> Severe traffic congestion and travel delays are likely Wednesday morning, May 26 in the New Jersey-bound direction at the Scudder Falls (I-295) Toll Bridge, the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission announced today.
The bridge’s two New Jersey-bound lanes will be restricted to a single lane during Wednesday’s peak commuting period so work crews can make preparations for upcoming concrete deck pours on the second bridge span now under construction at the Delaware River.
Traffic queuing of two miles or more with corresponding travel delays of an hour or more is possible on I-295 Eastbound approaching the bridge from Bucks County, PA. during Wednesday morning’s peak commuting period – 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Due to these possible conditions, the Commission is warning Bucks County motorists headed to New Jersey employment centers or the Trenton-Mercer Airport to anticipate backups and delays. Prospective New Jersey-bound job commuters on I-295 Eastbound in Bucks County are urged to consider postponing their travel or use the Trenton-Morrisville (Route 1) Toll Bridge as a travel alternative Wednesday morning. If motorists must use the Scudder Falls Bridge New Jersey-bound on Wednesday, they should allow considerably more time to reach their destinations. (Note: Travel from New Jersey to Pennsylvania at the bridge will not be affected.)
Single-lane peak-period configurations have been rare for this project because of the resulting motorist impacts, but the bridge project has reached the point where such lane closures are needed to complete the bridge’s construction later this summer.
Note: The aforementioned scheduled travel restrictions are subject to change due to weather, emergency, traffic, and equipment/materials mobilization considerations. Motorists are urged to allow extra time to reach their destinations, reduce speeds and exercise caution when travelling through project work areas.