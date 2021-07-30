BUCKS COUNTY >> Two dangerous storms spawned three tornadoes in Bucks County Thursday evening leaving a path of damaged and destroyed buildings, downed wires and trees and power outages in its wake.
The National Weather Service confirm that an EF1 tornado around 5:45 p.m. in a rain wrapped severe thunderstorm in Plumstead Township. It had peak winds up to 90 mph.
The NWS also confirmed a second EF2 tornado near New Hope with peak winds up to 115 mph.
Numerous trees and powerlines were reported down as the storm and tornado passed through the New Hope-Lambertville area and into Washington Crossing as it moved southeast along the Delaware River before veering off into Mercer County, New Jersey.
The third tornado - a now confirmed EF3 - was spawned by a severe storm moving southeastward over Bensalem Township just after 7 p.m.
According to Fred Harran, director of public safety for Bensalem Township, the tornado came across Metropolitan Drive in Trevose before hitting Linconia and Concord Parks. It then crossed over the Pennsylvania Turnpike striking Street Road where it overturned vehicles and damaged the Faulker dealership.
Harran said the tornado continued down Old Lincoln Highway hitting the Weiss and Penn Valley trailer parks. It then followed Rockhill Drive making a right hand turn at Neshaminy Mall and continuing down toward the Christian Life Center, staying on the right side of the road to the Belmont Hills residential neighborhood.
At Belmont Hills "not much damage was done - just a lot of trampolines thrown around and damage to pools, sheds and some siding," reported Harran.
"And just like that it was gone," he said.
The tornado caused extensive damage to the Faulkner Buick GMC dealership at Street Road and Old Lincoln Highway.
"Many of the buildings there are now gone," said Harran. "During my 34 years that was the first time I saw that kind of devastation up close and personal."
The storm collapsed the roof of several buildings, flipped over cars like they were toys, pulled light poles out of the ground and ripped out the dealership’s sign.
The Faulkner organization released the following statement in the wake of the storm:
“Our first priority is tending to our employees and our customers to ensure their safety and well-being. While we ensure our Faulkner family is safe, we are taking measures to ensure the immediate safety, security and clean-up efforts of the dealership campus.
"We would like to thank all of the first responders who have been so helpful," the statement continues. "We truly appreciate the outpouring of support and concern from our community. We will overcome this, repair all damage and return to serving our community as quickly as possible.”
Nearby residential neighborhoods, including Penn Valley Terrace and Linconia, sustained wind damage with trees and power lines down and partial and complete building collapses. The garden center at the Lowe's Home Improvement Store was damaged and tree limbs and debris littered Horizon Boulevard.
The heaviest damage appeared to be centered in and around the Faulkner dealership and along Old Lincoln Highway, which borne the brunt of the storm.
Harran reported no loss of life during the storm. "Right now we are reporting six injuries," he said.
"PECO is doing a fantastic job. They've been out all night. We're told power to our trailer parks and to Linconia will be restored by midnight tonight. We have our public works crews out there and the mayor has authorized bringing in additional crews to get our streets cleaned up."
The storm forced the closure of Street Road between Richlieu Road and Trevose Road and Old Lincoln Highway between Route 1 and Bristol Road. The area around Linconia Park was also closed to traffic.
As of Friday morning, Old Lincoln Highway remained closed between Horizon Boulevard and Street Road. The closure will remain in effect until further notice. All other roadways have been cleared and are open to traffic.
"We are going to do everything possible to get everything back to normal as soon as possible and get everybody back home," said Harran. "We're asking people to stay out of the residential areas. Don't drive through there taking pictures. We have crews in there cutting trees down. Our emergency services are still in those areas. Driving by and taking pictures only slows us down and gets in the way. Please just give us a couple of days to get everything cleaned up and back to normal."
Officials from Bucks County Emergency Management Agency will be joining state and local officials on Friday to begin assessing damage from the storms.
In addition to municipal officials and the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, the county is working with the American Red Cross as well as the National Weather Service (NWS) in Mount Holly, N.J.
The NWS confirmed Friday afternoon that it was an EF3 tornado that blew through the Bensalem/Trevose area with peak winds to 140 mph. According to the storm damage survey team, the most intense damage was to the car dealerships and an adjacent mobile home park.
Thursday’s storms were the second weather event to wreak havoc in Lower Bucks in less than three weeks. Just hours before Thursday’s storms entered the area, the U.S. Small Business Administration approved a request from Gov. Tom Wolf to make low-interest loans available to victims of July 12’s damaging floods in Bensalem, Bristol Borough and Bristol Township.
Anyone in need of shelter after Thursday’s storms can contact the American Red Cross for assistance at 1-800-733-2767 (select option four).
If you have major structural damage to your property or business and it hasn't been reported yet, call Bensalem Police at (215) 633-3719. Any residents who have been displaced by the storms may call the Red Cross Hotline for assistance with temporary shelter or other urgent humanitarian needs at 215-299-4000.
In addition, the United Way of Bucks County is offering emergency cleaning supplies, nonperishable food, and household goods available to those impacted by the suspected TORNADO free of charge through their HELP Center in Bristol.
They will accept walk-ins on Friday, July 30 from 12 to 5 p.m. for anyone impacted by the tornado and is in need of these kinds of supplies. The address is 194 Commerce Circle, Bristol. If people have questions they can contact Sheri Ratner 215 584 5414 or sherir@uwbucks.org
