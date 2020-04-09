BUCKS COUNTY >> A line of severe storms swept across Bucks County Thursday afternoon accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, thunder and lightning.
There have been numerous reports throughout the county of downed trees, branches and power lines, some of which are blocking roadways.
Scattered power outages have been reported in Lower Southampton, Lower Makefield, Dublin, Middletown, New Britain, Northampton, Solebury and Upper Makefield, according to PECO's outage map. PECO was reporting 50 outages impacting more than 2,000 customers.