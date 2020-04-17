MIDDLETOWN TOWNSHIP >> Sesame Place, the nation’s only theme park based entirely on Sesame Street, has joined other landmark locations across the nation in displaying blue lights to show support for health care workers and first responders on the front lines against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
On Thursday night, April 16 the park illuminated its front entrance signage, as well as its iconic Rubber Ducky to honor both local and national health care workers and first responders.
The lighting campaign is meant to deliver a unified "thank you" to those who are risking their own health to help people during the ongoing crisis.
Within view of the park's iconic Rubber Duckie, which sits about 50 feet above Sesame's Sky Splash water attraction, is the Jefferson Bucks Hospital.