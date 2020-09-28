Lansdale, PA (19446)

Today

Rain showers in the morning with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.