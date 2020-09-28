DOYLESTOWN >> Last week’s count of new COVID-19 infections remained identical to that of the previous week, as Bucks County added 241 cases to its total, a daily average of about 34.
No new COVID deaths were reported from Sept. 20-26, and the week ended with 14 county residents hospitalized with the coronavirus, two of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Household transmission of the virus continued to account for the largest share of new infections, about 44 percent of last week’s cases.
“We are seeing every day now that our younger and healthier populations are not getting seriously ill from this virus, which is terrific news,” said Dr. David Damsker, director of the Bucks County Health Department. “However, we have to maintain a strong focus on limiting transmission to our senior citizens and others with high-risk medical conditions.
“Don’t go to work sick, don’t go to a party sick,” Damsker said, “and think about how your actions can impact others’ health, even if you aren’t worried about yourself.”
Statewide, the number of new infections decreased by about 9 percent, and the positivity rate dropped from 3.7 percent to 3.2 percent.
Sixteen of last week’s Bucks County cases were delayed reports no longer considered to be infectious, the health department reported.
Bucks County remains in a group of 47 Pennsylvania counties, including all of Southeast Pennsylvania, in having what the state considers a moderate level of transmission. Two counties – Centre and Indiana – were listed as having substantial transmission levels, while the rest were deemed to have low rates.
The state also updated its travel recommendations, adding Kentucky, Texas and Utah to the list of 20 states for which visitors should quarantine for two weeks after returning. Louisiana was removed from the warning list, which also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee and Wisconsin.
Of the 241 cases in Bucks last week, 105 were traced to household contacts, 43 to community spread, and 18 to out-of-state travel. Thirteen are residents or employees of long-term care facilities, five are healthcare workers, five were infected in other workplaces, and 53 were unable to complete a full interview immediately.
Through Saturday, Sept. 26 Bucks County has had 8,232 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 525 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 413 long-term care residents, while 7,307 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 50, while the median age of death is 84.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.