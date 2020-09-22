DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County’s weekly COVID-19 case count continues to ebb and flow, increasing last week by about three cases per day over the previous week, while hospitalizations and deaths have remained consistently low.
Transmission of the coronavirus from one member of a household to others continued to be the largest single source of new infections, accounting for 41 percent of the 241 cases recorded last week. Community spread accounted for about 17 percent.
The daily case average was about 34. Fifteen of last week’s cases were delayed reports no longer considered to be infectious, the Bucks County Health Department reported.
One Bucks County resident died last week as a result of COVID-19 – a 64-year-old man with underlying health conditions – and by Saturday nine residents were hospitalized, two of them in critical condition and on ventilators.
Statewide, the number of infections increased last week by about 11 percent over the previous week, about the same as in Bucks. At the same time, the positivity rate across Pennsylvania dropped from 4.2 percent to 3.8 percent, indicating that robust testing is continuing across the state, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
Bucks County joined 46 other Pennsylvania counties, including all of Southeast Pennsylvania, in having what the state considers a moderate level of transmission. Two counties – Centre and Indiana – were listed as having substantial transmission levels, while the rest were deemed to have low rates.
The state also updated its travel recommendations, adding Nebraska and Wisconsin to the list of states for which visitors should quarantine for two weeks after returning. Nevada was removed from the warning list, which also includes Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Tennessee.
Of the 241 cases in Bucks last week, 99 were traced to household contacts, 41 to community spread, and 18 to out-of-state travel. Twelve are healthcare workers, 12 were infected in other workplaces, 10 are residents or employees of long-term care facilities, and 49 were unable to complete a full interview immediately.
Through Saturday, Bucks County has had 7,984 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 525 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 413 long-term care residents, while 7,063 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 50, while the median age of death is 84.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.