DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County averaged 33 new daily COVID-19 cases over the past three days (Sept, 15, 16 and 17), while deaths and hospitalizations remained at low levels.
The most common source of new infections continues to be people passing the coronavirus to others sharing the same household, the Bucks County Department of Health reported.
Of the 99 cases reported – 24 on Tuesday, 36 on Wednesday and 39 on Thursday – five are delayed reports no longer considered to be infectious.
Household contacts accounted for 42 of the new cases, while 17 were attributed to community spread, nine were infected out of state, six are healthcare workers, four were infected at other workplaces, one is a long-term care resident, and 20 were unable to complete full interviews immediately.
One death was reported over the past three days: a 64-year-old man with underlying health conditions. Eight Bucks County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, two of whom are in critical condition and on ventilators.
“Despite having new cases every day of the week, single-digit hospitalizations should make everyone in Bucks feel much better,” said Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. “We need to start putting this into the proper perspective – when we’re being smart and taking the right precautions the chances of getting very ill from this virus have dropped.”
Bucks County now has had 7,911 residents test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. A total of 525 deaths have been attributed to the virus, including 413 long-term care residents, while 7,014 are confirmed to have recovered.
The median age of those who have been infected in Bucks is 50, while the median age of death is 84.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.