DOYLESTOWN >> After a spike in new cases ahead of the holiday weekend, the rate of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Bucks County slowed this week.
Since Monday’s report, the county has averaged about 26 new cases per day, down from 35 the week prior. Seven people were hospitalized as of Thursday, September 10 two of whom were in critical condition and on ventilators.
“This week is a good example of what we’re likely to experience for the foreseeable future," said Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker. "Our case counts and hospitalization numbers fluctuated a little bit over the past seven days, and since we won’t be at zero cases any time soon, this makes a lot of sense. Thankfully, the overall numbers are very good, and the ups and downs are minor.”
Of the 80 new cases reported over the last three days, five were delayed reports and are believed to be no longer infectious.
The county Health Department also recorded two more deaths caused by the coronavirus: an 82-year-old man who died Sept. 5 outside of Bucks County and a 49-year-old woman who died Tuesday. Both patients had underlying health conditions.
Household spread accounted for more than a third of infections reported this week contributing 32 cases to the new tally.
Eighteen cases were attributed to community spread. Patients in 11 of the new cases could not be immediately interviewed.
Six new cases appeared out of long-term care facilities since Monday with four healthcare workers also testing positive. Four employees contracted the virus in other workplaces.
Five cases were pinned on out-of-state travel.
Bucks County has had a total of 7,662 cases of COVID-19, of which 6,763 have recovered. The virus has caused 520 deaths in the county.
Median age of infection remains steady at 51, and median age of death at 84.
Statistics, charts and other coronavirus-related information can be found on the county’s data portal: https://covid19-bucksgis.hub.arcgis.com.