BUCKS COUNTY >> On Saturday, April 24 State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will host a contactless shredding event and food drive at Central Bucks High School East. The event will also serve as a collection site for National Drug Take Back Day.
Help celebrate Earth Month by bringing your paper goods for shredding, to be recycled. All food donations will benefit Bucks County Opportunity Council.
To ensure the health and safety of all participants, attendees will be asked to put materials for shredding and donation in the trunk of their vehicle and stay in their car, while staff removes the materials.
This event is free and will take place rain or shine. To RSVP or find additional information on the event, visit https://www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/event/shredding-food-drive/.
WHEN: Saturday, April 24, 2021; 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
WHERE: Central Bucks High School East, 2804 Holicong Road, Doylestown
RSVP: https://www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/event/shredding-food-drive/