LOWER MAKEFIELD >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) will be joining with community leaders, allies and elected officials from across Bucks County, under the leadership of the NAACP Bucks and The Peace Center, for a peaceful, socially distant, car procession vigil on Thursday, June 4 at the Garden of Reflection in Lower Makefield.
The event is a socially distant car procession vigil through the Garden of Reflection to pay respect to the recent tragic death of George Floyd and to encourage and promote meaningful actions within the community to end racism. The procession route will be lined with powerful images and signs, candles and music, with the participation of community leaders and elected officials. All are welcome.
The event begins at 7 p.m. and is organized by the NAACP Bucks County, The Peace Center, Newtown Township Supervisor David Oxley, State Senator Steve Santarsiero, Rise Up Doylestown, Network of Victim Assistance, State Representative Perry Warren and Newtown Township Supervisor Dennis Fisher
The Garden of Reflection is located at 1950 Woodside Road, Lower Makefield 19067