BUCKS COUNTY >> Businesses have been forced to close or curtail operations as a result of the coronavirus. Small businesses in every industry are grappling with the financial impacts of this pandemic.
SCORE Bucks County and a panel of legal, human resources, banking, marketing and SBA experts will discuss how small businesses can deal with issues arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak. SCORE will offer a free webinar, “Dealing with COVID-19: A Forum for Small Businesses” on Tuesday, March 31 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
SCORE’s panel discussion will feature insight from a variety of experts, including Employment Attorney Christina Reger; SCORE mentor Nina De Rosa, a Human Resources Specialist; Small Business Administration representative James Verbeck; a representative from the banking industry; and Donna Botti, a digital marketing/Website development expert.
Following the discussion, a Q&A session will be offered to answer business owners’ burning questions related to the COVID-19 outbreak.
To learn more or register for our FREE Webinar, click here: https://score.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_T0xEv-pNTFOGy7GbdHbwDg
About SCORE
Since 1964, SCORE has helped more than 8.5 million aspiring entrepreneurs. Each year, SCORE provides small business mentoring and workshops to more than 375,000 new and growing small businesses. With 50 members across the county, SCORE Bucks County provides over 1,500 free mentoring services annually to local small business owners through one-on-one counseling and small business seminars. To stay up to date on news and happenings, join SCORE Bucks County’s email list. Text SCOREBUCKS to 22828.