HARRISBURG >> State Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-10) joined Tom Tosti, President of the Bucks County Council AFL-CIO, on a press call to announce his proposed legislation that aims to protect workers during public health crises. The legislation would prevent employers from retaliating against or terminating an employee when they must take leave for quarantine or isolation.
“Currently, there is no law in Pennsylvania that protects an employee from termination if placed under quarantine or isolation during a declared public health emergency,” said Sen. Santarsiero. “No one should have to fear losing their job when they are forced to take the necessary precautions to prevent the spreading of viruses, for the sake of their own wellbeing and the health of the public.”
“I want to thank Senator Santarsiero for looking out for workers across Pennsylvania,” said Tom Tosti. “This is important for all workers across the state, to know that their jobs are safe while they’re in this required quarantine or isolation.”
Proposed earlier today, the legislation has bi-partisan support and, at the time of publication, the following co-sponsors: Sens. Tim Kearney, Katie Muth, Bob Mensch, Maria Collett, Tina Tartaglione.
Additionally, on March 12th at 7:15 p.m., Sen. Santarsiero will be holding a telephone town hall on the topic of the Coronavirus with Drs. Umar Farooq and Michael Kimzey. To listen live on your phone, computer, or tablet, visit http://vekeo.com/senatorstevesantarsiero/.
To sign up or submit questions, visit http://www.senatorstevesantarsiero.com/townhall/.
To sign up from your phone, text “SENSANTARSIERO” to 833-TXT-LIVE (833-898-5483).
