According to a detailed analysis conducted by SafeWise, Buckingham Township in Central Bucks County is the third safest city in the United States.
"These crime-curbing communities have cause to celebrate," said SafeWise of is list of 100. "The 100 cities in our roundup boast a collective violent crime rate that’s 92 percent lower than the national average. And, when it comes to property crime, our top 100 locales report 79 percent fewer property crimes per 1,000 people than most of the U.S."
According to SafeWise, the top 10 safest cities to live are:
1. Hopkinton, Massachusetts
2. Franklin, Massachusetts
3. Buckingham Township, Pennsylvania
4. Oakland Township, Michigan
5. Bernards Township, New Jersey
6. Ridgefield, Connecticut
7. New Castle Town, New York
8. Sparta Township, New York
9. Hamburg Township, Michigan
10. Bedford Town, New York
SafeWise specifically mentions Buckingham's recent big news in bringing a suspect to justice for breaking into more than 1,000 cars in two states.
"A year-long crime spree was finally cut short after security-camera footage and a multi-jurisdictional investigation led to an arrest by Buckingham Township police," it says. "The suspect allegedly broke into more than 1,000 cars across 23 different towns in Pennsylvania and New Jersey."
So what do the safe cities have in common?
"We know what you’re thinking — these aren’t safe cities; they look like safe towns," says SafeWise.
"Smaller populations still evoke nostalgia and romanticized Norman Rockwell vibes, but America is far more 'small town' than we may think.
"Scanning our list, it looks like America’s safest cities are considerably smaller than the average U.S. burg. But approximately 76 percent of all incorporated cities and towns in the country are home to fewer than 5,000 people — and only 4 percent have more than 50,000 residents.
"Are these lower population numbers due to urban sprawl? It looks like it — more than 90 percent of the cities on our list are just down the road from a major metro. Here’s a closer look at what these low-crime cities have in common."
Suburbs score the most safe cities
- 91 of the top 100 safe cities are within 50 miles of a major metropolitan area—with 65 of those in the northeastern US.
- The Big Apple dominates, with 39 of the safest cities within 50 miles. Boston has the second-biggest number of safe suburbs with 19.
- Philadelphia and Chicago have the next-highest safe suburbs with 9 and 7 respectively.
- Rexburg, Idaho is one of the least suburban cities to make the cut, with more than 200 miles between it and the nearest big city.
Low crime rates prosper with pint-sized populations
- The average population of our 100 safest cities is 28,719—nearly triple the national average (10,608) of all incorporated places in the US.²
- Only 4 cities on the list are home to more than 50,000 people: Middletown Township, New Jersey; Sammamish, Washington; Palatine, Illinois; and Weston, Florida.
- Scarsdale Village, New York has the smallest population on the list (17,954), and the highest household income at more than $250,000 per year.
- Weston, Florida is the largest city on the list, with nearly 72,000 residents.
Robust resources reduce crime reports
- Average income among the 100 safest cities is $106,298—nearly 55% higher than the median household income ($68,703) across the US.³
- Only 2 cities on the list report a median household income below $50,000 per year: Rexburg, Idaho with $29,910 and Manchester Township, New Jersey with $43,369.
- Only 2 cities on the list have a median household income above $200,000 per year: University Park, Texas and Scarsdale Village, New York.
Which states and regions have the most safe cities?
- New England and the Mid-Atlantic regions make up 68% of all the cities on our list.
- For the third consecutive year, New Jersey boasts the most safe cities with 29 (4 more than The Garden State had in last year’s rankings).
- Massachusetts has the second-highest number of cities on the list with 17 (2 more than the state had last year).
- The Bay State also claims the top 2 cities this year, with Hopkinton regaining the title of safest city in the nation after a dip to number 2 last year.
- The West North Central region, which includes Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota is the only region without a showing in our ranking of the 100 safest cities in the US.
- The western US has only 7 of the nation’s safest cities, with Texas leading the way at 4 cities, followed by 1 each in Idaho, Utah, and Washington.