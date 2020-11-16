BUCKS COUNTY >> State Rep. Perry Warren and state Sen. Steve Santarsiero, both D-Bucks, announced today that $97,974 in Safe Schools grants were awarded to local schools to purchase safety and security-related equipment.
The following schools received funding: Abrams Hebrew School ($24,465), Saint Andrew Catholic School ($23,748), Archbishop Wood High School ($19,604), Plumstead Christian School ($12,404), St. Joseph/St. Robert Catholic School ($5,940) and the Upper Bucks Christian School ($11,813).
“Students need and deserve to feel safe in their schools,” Warren said. “This grant funding will help our area schools acquire the safety and security equipment required to ensure that their students are safe at school so they can focus on what they are there to do — to learn.”
“In these uncertain times, it is more important than ever that students have a safe learning environment and positive learning experiences to ensure a quality education for our children,” said Santarsiero. “The Safe Schools grants for equipment purchases will help these schools make necessary upgrades, which will allow our students to learn in a productive and safe environment.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Education awards competitive Safe Schools grants to: reduce unnecessary student disciplinary actions and promote an environment of greater productivity, safety and learning; and enhance anti-violence efforts between schools and parents, local governments, law enforcement and community organizations.