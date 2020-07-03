BUCKS COUNTY >> Police departments across Bucks County will have extra officers on the road this July 4th weekend to patrol for drunk and impaired drivers.
Roving DUI patrols are set to begin at 10 p.m. Saturday and continue through 3 a.m. Sunday, targeting the overnight hours of Independence Day when fatal DUI crashes are most likely to occur.
During the 2018 July 4th holiday, 193 people nationwide were killed in motor vehicle crashes, about half of which involved alcohol, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The vast majority of those alcohol-related driving fatalities occurred between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
“Please celebrate safely this July 4th,” said Bucks County District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Don’t drink or do drugs and drive. Stay safe, and alive.”
Participating departments include the Falls Township Police Department, Lower Southampton Township Police Department, Middletown Township Police Department, New Britain Township Police Department, Newtown Township Police Department, Penndel Borough Police Department and Warrington Township Police Department.
The enforcement effort is funded through a grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.