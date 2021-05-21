BENSALEM >> A spoonful of sugar may help the medicine go down, but a cup of water ice?
Way better.
For those who haven’t been vaccinated, Bucks County officials are hoping the tempting offer of a free water ice or frozen custard cone from Rita’s Italian Ice will be just the ticket to convince them to get vaccinated
The Bucks County Commissioners on Thursday announced a partnership with the Bensalem-based water ice company to offer everyone who gets vaccinated at one of the county’s five clinics a complimentary voucher from Rita’s.
From middle-school vaccination visits to public-service messages, education tables at public libraries and pop-up clinics at community events, the county and partner organizations are seeking to nudge the vaccine-hesitant off the fences and keep the immunization momentum going as mass clinics begin scaling back.
“Now there is no excuse for not getting your COVID vaccine,” said Commissioners’ Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia at a news conference outside the Neshaminy Mall, site of one of the county’s five mass vaccination sites. “We are so honored to be able to partner with Rita’s and offer everyone who comes in to get a vaccine a free Rita’s coupon.”
The county has purchased $30,000 worth of gift cards and coupons through a combination of Covid-19 funding and a generous donation from Rita’s and has distributed them to its five clinics at the Neshaminy Mall in Bensalem, the former Giant store in Warwick Township and the three campuses of the Bucks County Community College in Perkasie, Bristol and Newtown.
The county’s vaccination push continues to be highly successful and effective, with more than a half-million doses of vaccine administered countywide – 515,058 through May 19.
That includes more than 222,000 people who have been fully vaccinated, and more than 313,000 who have received at least a first dose of vaccine – equivalent to roughly 60 percent of the vaccine-eligible Bucks County population.
“We are above the average in terms of people getting first shots, we are above the average in terms of vaccinated adults here,” said Commissioner Bob Harvie. “And over the past few weeks we’ve seen a lot of teenagers coming in, once they were cleared to get the Pfizer vaccine.”
That level of participation has knocked the rate of new COVID cases down to the lowest level the county has seen since before Halloween. It has also cut COVID hospitalizations by nearly 70 percent in the past month, and greatly reduced the number of COVID deaths in Bucks County.
But as demand at the county’s mass clinics levels off and the clinics begin to close, the county is determined to find additional ways of reaching out to unvaccinated people who may be hesitant.
“It’s the right thing to do, to get vaccinated,” said Commissioner Gene DiGirolamo, who teamed with Harvie to produce a public service videoencouraging residents of all political backgrounds to get the COVID shot. “You protect yourself, you protect your family members, you protect your co-workers, you protect your friends…It’s going to protect all of us.”
Bucks County Health Department Director Dr. David Damsker, who jokingly administered a vaccine shot to “Ice Guy,” the Rita’s mascot, said the county is “in a really good spot right now” in its battle with COVID.
The results of the county immunization campaign have been encouraging and undeniable, said Damsker. “Covid is losing its grip on our community and vaccinations are keeping people from becoming seriously ill or dying.
“We want to get as many people vaccinated as possible,” Damsker said. “We know the vaccine is effective,” citing the fact that virtually everyone who has been hospitalized or died from COVID in Bucks recently has been an unvaccinated person.
“We want to bring everyone in, especially the younger people who may think they don’t need it,” Damsker said. “We’ve already done more than 5,000 doses for Bucks County kids ages 12 to 15. So the word is getting out to that population, but we want to get it to everyone who hasn’t had it yet.”
Damsker stressed that the vaccine has proven to be safe and effective, but that some hesitant people still need a nudge … or a cup of Rita’s ... to get them to come in.
“Anything we can do to get people in here is a good idea,” he said.