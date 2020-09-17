WARRINGTON >> Lions Pride Park, a partnership between Warrington Township and the Warrington Township Lions Club, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on October 2 beginning at 11 a.m. at the park, located at 3129 Bradley Road, Chalfont. All are welcome.
Once the site of the Twin Oaks Day Camp,Lions Pride Park is a 17-acre, state of the art, recreational, educational and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)compliant park for visitors of all ages and all abilities. It is expected to be a draw for families from Warrington, Warminster, Chalfont and surrounding communities.
The park is currently under construction at Folly and Bradley Roads in Warrington Township and will include Kids Mountain, The Grove, a Music Alcove, and a walking trail around the park that connects to other Township walking paths. The park will enhance the local environment with features like a recently completed rain garden and a future pond-to-wetland conversion that will have value for biodiversity and educational purposes.
A smart phone app is under development that will allow differently-abled people, particularly those who are blind or visually impaired, to learn about features of the park and find their way through the site.Donations for the park are still being accepted online athttps://warringtonlions.org/lions-pride-park-donation/. To date, the Warrington Township Lions Club, with support from numerous community partners, has raised almost $2 million.
“The Grand Opening of Lions Pride Park is the culmination of our Community coming together over the past four years to transform our Lions Vision into a beautiful noble reality,” said Jim Furlong, campaign chairman. “It is our Lions fervent hope that this all-inclusive, multi-generational park will bring peoples of all ages and abilities together to enhance the quality of life, foster equality and enjoy recreation. The Warrington Lions are proud of the Park, even prouder of the partnership with Warrington Township and The Warrington Community for this spectacular achievement!”
Mimi and Scott Avellino, founders of ANDREW’S FRIENDS FUND were excited to become major benefactors of Lions Pride Park.
“When we heard Lions Pride Park was going to transform an old site into a unique, intergenerational public park that is exciting, attractive, and engaging for people of all ages, and abilities, Andrew’s Friends knew we wanted to help make it happen. They continued, “Our mission is to celebrate the life of Andrew Joseph Avellino and to spread the joy, love and adventure he so fully experienced while on this earth. ANDREW’S FRIENDS FUND strives to provide opportunities for children and their families to enjoy precious moments together. We are honored to contribute and celebrate Andrew’s life while helping families create wonderful memories together.”
Carolyn Hirsh Lindy, of Lindy Communities Property Management Company, spearheaded a matching initiative to raise funds for Kids Mountain, a main feature of the Lions Pride Park. “We are thrilled to be a part of this innovative community asset which will foster connection through shared experiences with neighbors, said Lindy. “Lindy Communities -The Park at Westminster Apartment Homes and Lindy Communities -Warrington Crossings Apartment Homes both located in Warrington Township are proud to participate and sponsor.”
Susan Wright, President of Gloria Dei Communities commented, “We were very pleased to donate $10,000 gift to help the Lions Pride Park become a reality for all to enjoy in the Warrington community. Our soon to open, Pathways at Warrington Personal Care and Memory Care Senior Community, will play an integral role in helping to provide vital care for the area’s seniors.” Vince Dattilo, CEO of Gloria Dei Communities added, “Our Pathways at Warrington facility, along with all of our senior communities, are committed to be a fully engaged and contributing neighbor for the communities we are proud to serve.”
State and Township officials, campaign committee representatives, students and members of the community are expected to attend the groundbreaking. To learn more about Lions Pride Park visithttps://lionspridepark.org.
About the Warrington Township Lions Club
The Warrington Lions Club has been serving the community since 1941. As a chapter of Lions Clubs International (the world’s largest service organization), the Warrington Club was founded primarily to raise funds to help persons who are visually impaired. Over the years, this has evolved into giving to many local charitable organizations in Bucks County.To learn more about the Warrington Lions Club, visithttps://warringtonlions.org.