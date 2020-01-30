DOYLESTOWN >> Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Robin Robinson has announced a vast expansion of deed records accessible to the public online.
The online deed records, available for a fee through the office’s recording vendor, Landex, now date back to 1684. Previously, online deed records only could be accessed back to 1980.
Access to these records remains free for anyone visiting the Recorder of Deeds office in Doylestown.
By expanding online access, Robinson said she hopes to make the records more readily and easily accessible for title companies, genealogists and others who need to research them, as well as those who live too far away to visit in person.
“I’m very excited to open these deed records,” she said. “I have been asked many times how those who do not live in the county can access our records. I understand that it is not always possible to visit the office. I hope opening the records will assist anyone interested in the rich history of Bucks County to see the amazing records we hold.”
Landex has been the recording vendor for the Recorder of Deeds since 2004. For information about the fee schedule for accessing the records, see the flyer or visit www.landex.com
To contact the Recorder of Deeds office, please call 215-348-6209 or visit www.buckscounty.org/government/RowOfficers/RecorderofDeeds