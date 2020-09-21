Kevin Miller, A Marine veteran and coordinator of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Campaign in Bucks County for almost 30 years, has recently been recognized by the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation as a "Coordinator of the Year for 2019" for Region 1.
The awards are given to two different people in each region for the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation. There are six regions and 880 campaigns throughout the United States. Miller was recognized out of 105 coordinators from Region 1, which covers an area from Washington, D.C. to Maine.
Recipients of the award are determined by several criteria, according to a release from Toys for Tots. Some of the criteria are: Scope of the campaign; Adherence to administrative procedures; Spirit of teamwork demonstrated; Attention to detail; Effectiveness of execution of the local plan; and Communication with local businesses, volunteers, recipients and Marine Toys for Tots Foundation.
Normally the Coordinators of the Year would be recognized in September at the National Conference in Virginia, where information is provided to all the coordinators, and veteran coordinators help out newcomers, where Miller is considered a Mentor. However, due to the global pandemic this year, that recognition has been postponed, as the conference is being held virtually.
While the conference is normally the official kick-off to Toys for Tots season, things are going to be much different this year says Miller. "The pandemic has posed challenges for the local program, including the need to locate larger spaces to sort and fill toy orders, in order to keep our volunteers safe. We’ve also taken on another area, due to the closing of an adjacent campaign."
When asked about how he felt regarding this recognition, Miller humbly put the success squarely on the shoulders of his help.
"While it is the coordinator that actually gets recognized, I am not the reason for the success. ALL OF MY VOLUNTEERS ARE. I could never accomplish all that has been accomplished over the last 10 years, which is when we really started to expand and take on the whole county, without all the hard work, dedication, and support from each and every one of those that have stood by me over that time. They deserve the recognition. They are the backbone of the program in Bucks County, the unsung heroes, and I appreciate all of them.”
If anyone wants to donate new, unwrapped toys to the campaign, they can check out the Bucks County Toys for Tots site at buckscountypa.toysfortots.org/, and follow directions on the site. If people want to donate money there are instructions on the site, or they can fill out a check to Toys for Tots and mail it to P.O. Box 149, Milford Square, PA 18935.
Volunteers are also always needed, and information on that can be found on the website as well, or email BucksCountyPA@ToysForTots.org.