BUCKS COUNTY >> Many weather experts predict a destructive hurricane season this year. The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of emergencies.
“There have already been several named storms this year and experts report we could see 10 or more storms with winds reaching hurricane strength,” said Guy Triano, regional CEO, Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania. “It’s critical to have a trained, ready volunteer workforce to make sure we can provide disaster relief at a moment’s notice. Please train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”
The Red Cross needs new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.
The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure (registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse). Daily observation and health screening for COVID-19-like illness among shelter residents may also be required. We have both associate and supervisory level opportunities available. If you are an RN, LPN, LVN, APRN, NP, EMT, paramedic, MD/DO or PA with a current and unencumbered license, this position could be right for you.
After most disasters this year, the Red Cross plans to open group shelters. However, in some communities, hotels may be more appropriate if the risk of COVID-19, including the delta variant, is particularly high. The Red Cross will also continue many of the safety precautions implemented in 2020, including masks, health screenings, enhanced cleaning procedures and encouraging social distancing.
Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. If you are team-oriented and want to help your neighbor, the DAT responder may be just the thing for you.
Last year, the Red Cross Southeastern Pennsylvania region provided immediate emergency assistance to 3,223 people after 1,110 home fires and other disasters.
If you want to make a difference and are interested in helping your community should a disaster occur here at home or across the country, please contact our area offices at 215-650-3113
Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply. On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment to give by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank-you, those who come to donate throughout the month of August will get a free 4-month special offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
Upcoming blood drives in Bucks County
Bensalem >> August 20 from to 2 to 7 p.m. at the Neshaminy Mall, 707 Neshaminy Mall; August 23 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn & Suites, 3660 Street Road; and August 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western, 3499 Street Road.
Bristol Borough >> August 20 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Calvary Baptist Church, 250 Green Lane.
Buckingham >> August 20 from 2 t0 7 p.m. at the Buckingham Township Building, 4613 Hughesian Drive.
Chalfont >> August 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Hilltown Baptist Church, 26 Upper Church Road, and August 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bharatiya Temple, Inc., 1612 County Line Road
Churchville >> August 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the North and Southampton Reformed Church, 1380 Bristol Road.
Doylestown >> August 24 form 2 to 7 p.m. at the Doylestown Country Club, 20 Country Club Lane; August 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Doylestown Township Building, 425 Wells Road
Fairless Hills >> August 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce, 409 Hood Blvd.
Feasterville Trevose >> August 30 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave.
Ivyland >> August 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Ivyland New Church, 851 W. Bristol Road.
Langhorne >> August 31 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Oxford Valley Mall, 2300 E. Lincoln Highway.
Levittown >> August 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Restoration Church, 401 Pinewood Drive, and August 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road.
New Britain >> August 16 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Lenape Valley Presbyterian Church, 321 W. Butler Ave.
New Hope >> August 19 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Thompson Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1680 Aquetong Road.
Newtown >> August 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road; August 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Congregation Brothers of Israel, 530 Washington Crossing Road; and August 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Crossing Community Church, 80 Lower Silver Lake Road.
Quakertown >> August 17 from 2 to 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave. and August 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Quakertown Farmer's Market, 201 Station Road.
Sellersville >> August 25 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 104 Green St.
Solebury >> August 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 6587 Upper York Road.
Southampton >> August 26 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Upper Southampton Community Center, 913 Willow St., and August 30 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Davisville Church, 325 Street Road
Warminster >> August 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Fuge, 780 Falcon Circle, and August 31 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Bucks County Seventh Day Adventist, 10 Greene Road.
Warrington >> August 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Bucks High School South, 1100 Folly Road.