BUCKS COUNTY >> The American Red Cross has an emergency need for lifesaving blood amid the ongoing severe blood shortage. Blood and platelet donations continue to be critical to meet hospital demand and the public is urged to make an appointment to give now.
The Red Cross has been distributing about 12% more blood products to hospitals across the U.S. compared to this time last year. The Red Cross needs to collect more than 1,000 additional blood donations each day to meet the current hospital demand and end the severe blood shortage. Donors of all blood types are needed, especially type O, which stands at just a one-day supply right now.
To thank donors who help ensure a strong blood and platelet supply in August, all who come to give Aug. 1-15 will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive, VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival. Those who come to donate throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.
In addition, throughout August, presenting donors in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Delaware will receive a voucher for a free* medium Iced Coffee and a free classic donut, redeemable at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia Region.
Donors who give now will help stock the shelves as we wind down the summer season. Schedule an appointment to give blood or platelets by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming Blood Drives
Bensalem >> August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Best Western, 3499 Street Road
Bristol >> August 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Third District Volunteer Fire Company, 1141 Harrison St.
Chalfont >> August 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Unami Middle School, 160 S. Moyer Road
Croydon >> August 4 from 12 to 8 p.m. at the Croydon Fire Company, 911 State Road
Doylestown >> August 1 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road; August 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Central Bucks High School East, 2804 Holicong Road; August 4 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Fred Beans Chevrolet, 845 N. Easton Road; August 9 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Doylestown Presbyterian Church, 125 Mechanics St.; August 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tohickon Middle School, 5051 Old Easton Road; August 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Delaware Valley University, Student Center, 700 E. Butler Ave.; and August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 301 N. Main Street.
Feasterville/Trevose >> August 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Feasterville County District Court, 1500 Desire Ave.
Langhorne >> August 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Scottsville United Methodist Church, 2400 Brownsville Road.
Levittown >> August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the United Christian Church, 8525 New Falls Road
Morrisville >> August 9 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Morrisville United Methodist Church, 501 W. Maple Ave.
Newtown >> August 3 from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Newtown Presbyterian Church, 25 N. Chancellor St.; August 6 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Shir Ami Synagogue, 101 Richboro Newtown Road; August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Grace Point, 592 Washington Crossing Road; and August 9 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Anchor Presbyterian Church, 980 Durham Road
Perkasie >> August 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Deep Run Mennonite Church, 350 Kellers Church Road
Quakertown >> August 10 from 2 to 7 p.m., West End Fire Company, 1319 Park Ave.
Richboro >> August 3 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Northampton Township Library, 25 Upper Holland Road
Riegelsville >> August 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. John United Church of Christ, 651 Easton Road
Sellersville >> August 2 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Sellersville Fire Company, 2 N. Main St.
Southampton >> August 10 from 2 to 7 p.m. at St. Bede the Venerable, 1071 Holland Road.
Warminster >> August 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Warminster, 500 Madison Ave., and August 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Nativity of Our Lord, 585 W. Street Road
Warrington >> August 5 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tamanend Middle School, 1492 Stuckert Road, and August 12 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Warrington Township Building, 852 Easton Road
Yardley-Makefield >> August 11 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Riverstone Church, 725 Oxford Valley Road.