BUCKS COUNTY >> The Bucks Mont Virtual Career Fair kicks off Oct. 14 and continues for 30 days.
The workforce in Bucks and Montgomery counties is still bouncing back from pandemic. As of June, the unemployment rate for Bucks County was 12.7 percent, while Montgomery County’s was 11.8 percent, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. By comparison, each county’s unemployment rate hovered under 4 percent in June 2019.
RecruitmentQueen, a digital job board and job fair events company focused on getting local job seekers back to work, is looking to pair local recruiters with qualified candidates as part of the monthlong Bucks Mont Virtual Career Fair, which begins on Oct. 14.
In an era of social distancing and mask-wearing, interviewing for a new career opportunity has proven challenging. In-person career fairs are not permitted under the governor’s crowd and social distancing guidelines. That is why RecruitmentQueen CEO and President Jennifer Schultz came up with the idea for a virtual format.
“We’re trying to make it as flexible as we can,” said Schultz, adding that job seekers can text and video chat directly with recruiters and hiring managers without the need to travel. “In light of the pandemic, this is the safest and most effective way to bring together the local workforce and a wide range of employers who are hiring.”
Job seekers can view employers with job openings in the virtual lobby, learn more about the company, available positions and apply for the opportunities which best match their expertise.
Employers who have registered so far include Sykes, Pennswood Village, and Ann’s Choice. Many more employers will be added in the weeks leading up to the launch of the Bucks Mont Virtual Career Fair.
Applicants can arrange virtual chat times with employers on the following dates and times: Oct. 14 and Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; and Oct. 15 and Oct. 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. Job seekers can ask specific questions and even coordinate “mini interviews” with employers, Schultz said.
“I wouldn’t look at it as a full live interview,” she said. “Job seekers will get some time with the employer and should capitalize on it.”
Beyond having the ability to talk to job seekers, employers can also download job seeker information from RecruitmentQueen’s resume database, another tool aimed at helping connect companies with qualified candidates.
To register
To learn more about the Bucks Mont Virtual Career Fair visit https://www.recruitmentqueen.com/bucksmontvirtualcareerfair. Job seekers can register for free here: https://bucksmont.careerfair.live/. Job seekers can view and apply for positions for 30 days from the career fair launch on Oct. 14. Employers interested in registering their company can call Jennifer Schultz at 267-981-5976 or email Jennifer@RecruitmentQueen.com.
About RecruitmentQueen
www.RecruitmentQueen.com is a hyper-local digital recruitment job board dedicated to employers and job seekers in the greater Philadelphia area. The site offers custom recruiting solutions including a job network portal. The Website reaches thousands of job seekers across thousands of regional, industry, niche and diversity job sites and job search engines.