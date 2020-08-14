DOYLESTOWN >> Students, community members and parents will join together on Saturday, August 15 to show their love and appreciation for the teachers, support staff, and aides who work in the Central Bucks School District.
The rally of support takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of Central Bucks West High School, on the sidewalks on Court Street (375 W Court St, Doylestown 18914).
Within an hour of posting the event, more than 100 people responded with comments of appreciation, hope and plans to attend.
The rally is being organized by Youth 4 Unity, a student-led collective dedicated to fighting for peace, justice, and love in Central Bucks. Community members and students across CBSD will be chalking messages of gratitude and support for their teachers and support staff who are working endlessly to keep their students safe while still providing them with a great education.
“We hope to convey our appreciation and love to the amazing teachers and staff who work tirelessly to ensure we stay safe and continue to grow and learn as students," said one of the student organizers. "We want to assure our teachers and support staff that we support them and have immense gratitude for all that they do, and send a message to administration that the students and community are in support of their decision and stand behind them.”
All are welcome. Bring chalk and signs of support. Masks and social distancing are required.