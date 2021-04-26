CROYDON >> Family Service Association of Bucks County will be holding a pet food drive to stock its pet pantry at Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.
The public is invited to help FSA stock its pet pantry while enjoying a pint at the Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company Taproom on Saturday, May 8 from 12 to 5 p.m.
Bring a pet food donation to NCBC to support the pet pantry and receive a $3 pint of warehouse lager. Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company is located at 909 Ray Ave, Croydon 19021. Dogs are welcome.
Family Service is accepting donations of wet or dry dog food, cat food or treats. Family Service opened its pet food pantry on December 4, 2020. The pantry is open Monday through Friday offering free cat and dog food to families in need.
Since January, Family Service has provided food for 187 cats and dogs. If you are unable to attend Puppies and Pints but would still like to support the pet pantry, you can donate from FSA's wish list.