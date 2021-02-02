Punxsutawney >> Punxsutawney Phil emerged from his borrow Tuesday morning, Feb. 2 and made his prediction. The following is the report straight from the Punxsutawney Phil Groundhog Club:
Here Ye, Here Ye, Here ye
Now this second day of February, two thousand and twenty-one, the one hundred and thirty fifth annual trek of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club
Punxsutawney Phil, the Seer of Seers, the Prognosticator of all Prognosticators, was awakened from his borrow at 7:25 am by his handler and friend, on this quiet morning where few can attend.
In Groundhogese, Phil directed the President and the Inner Circle to his prediction scroll that reads:
"It is a beautiful morning this I can see,
With all my fans viewing virtually.
With my faithful followers being safe and secure,
Our tradition of Groundhog Day must endure.
We all have passed through the darkness of night,
But now see hope of morning’s bright light.
When I turn to see, there is a perfect shadow cast of me.
Six more weeks of winter there will be!"