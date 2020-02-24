JAMISON >> A house built by students from the Middle Bucks Institute of Technology is on the market and the public has an opportunity to take a look inside during an open house on March 8 from 1 to 3 p.m.
This year’s house is a four‐bedroom, 2‐½ bath, ready‐to‐move‐and‐assemble modular house. The student‐built house is a quality constructed, two‐story colonial house measuring approximately 2,688 square feet and includes a kitchen, dining room, living room, family room and laundry room.
Some features of the home include Anderson sliding glass doors, Anderson tilt windows, as well as recessed and under cabinet lighting.
The house is constructed entirely as four modules sections including structure and utilities that are detachable for transport by successful bidder.
The house has been constructed and inspected in accordance with Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, Manufactured Housing Division. DCED Certificates will be provided.
The completed house is being sold via a sealed bid process. Bids for the house are currently being solicited by formal legal advertisement, and distribution of the Official Bid Specifications to anyone requesting them.
Contact Rob Vining for bid packets, any questions, or to schedule a tour 215‐343‐2480 ext. 106 or rvining@mbit.org. The deadline to submit bid packet is 3 p.m. on Thursday, April 2.
The home will be awarded to the highest responsible bidder.
Middle Bucks Institute of Technology offers a complete array of career, technical, and pre‐professional courses to enhance the academic programs of all students. The Middle Bucks Campus is located on York Road in Jamison, Warwick Township. The school serves students from the Centennial, Central Bucks, Council Rock, and New Hope‐Solebury School Districts. The twenty‐two educational programs at Middle Bucks Institute of Technology are organized into five career pathways, all geared to preparing students to meet the growing needs of High Priority Occupations in Pennsylvania. In addition, students have the opportunity to earn nationally recognized industry certifications and college advanced credits through their selected program at Middle Bucks. Learn more at www.mbit.org