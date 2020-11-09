The Alzheimer’s Association is inviting the greater Philadelphia, PA area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on November 14. The amount of participation last year made the Philadelphia Walk the largest in the America.
This year, the Philadelphia Walk to End Alzheimer’s continues, but instead of hosting a large gathering, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging participants to walk as individuals or in small groups on sidewalks, tracks and trails across the region. The national presenting sponsors are Edward Jones and CVS Health. The local presenting sponsor is Genesis HealthCare.
“This year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be everywhere,” said Wendy Vizek, vice president, constituent events at the Alzheimer’s Association. “The pandemic is changing how we walk, but it doesn’t change the need to walk. This year, more than ever, we need to come together to support all those affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia. With the dollars raised, the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to provide care and support to families during these difficult times while also advancing critical research toward methods of treatment and prevention.”
Time-honored components of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s are being replicated. On Walk day, an Opening Ceremony will feature local speakers and a presentation of Promise Flowers to honor the personal reasons participants join together to fight Alzheimer’s and all other dementia, all delivered to participants' smartphones, tablets and computers. The Promise Garden is located outside Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia.
To enhance the participant experience leading up to the event and on Walk day, new features are being added to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s mobile app to create an opportunity for the community to connect. Participants can use the app and new “Walk Mainstage'' to track their steps and distance, follow a virtual Walk path, manage their Facebook fundraisers, and access information and resources from the Association and Walk sponsors to help individuals and families affected by the disease. A new audio track is available to encourage participants along the way and to congratulate them upon completion of their Walk.
“Alzheimer’s is not taking a hiatus during COVID-19 and neither are we,” said Kristina L. Fransel, Delaware Valley Chapter Executive Director. “We must continue Walk to End Alzheimer’s, and we are working with all participants to ensure they have a powerful and moving experience that is felt when we are together. Many of our constituents are at higher risk when it comes to COVID-19 and we know that our volunteers and participants appreciate our commitment to keeping all involved healthy and safe.”
More than five million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. Additionally, more than 16 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.
The Delaware Valley chapter is honored to have several sponsors that have been very supportive. They are Fox 29, BAYADA Home Health, Lilly, Abramson Senior Care, Always Best Care, Clear Channel, Haefele Flanagan, Holy Redeemer, Merck, Independence Blue Cross, Philadelphia Corporation for Aging, Priority Home Care, SEMrush, ShopRite, Signant Health, South Jersey Magazine, iHeart Radio, Meadowood Senior Living and LAMAR.
To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.