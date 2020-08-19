DOYLESTOWN >> Delaware Valley University has been named one of the best schools in the Northeast by The Princeton Review for the 11th consecutive year.
The well-known education services company lists the University among its "Best in the Northeast" recommended schools in its "2021 Best Colleges: Region by Region" feature. Schools are selected based on factors such as academic excellence and student satisfaction.
"We chose Delaware Valley University and the other outstanding institutions on this list primarily for their academics," said Princeton Review Editor-in-Chief Robert Franek.
He noted that the company considered data from its survey of administrators at several hundred colleges in each region, information from staff visits to schools over the years, and the opinions of college counselors and advisors whose perspectives the company solicits.
"We also consider what students enrolled at the schools reported to us on our student survey about their campus experiences," he added.
"Delaware Valley University is honored to be consistently recognized by The Princeton Review for the quality of education we provide," said DelVal Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dean of the Faculty Dr. Benjamin Rusiloski. "Our career outcomes rate, which indicates the number of students either employed or in graduate school within one year of graduation has climbed to 94.4 percent since we launched our award-winning experiential learning program. What is more rewarding than accolades is seeing our students getting strong job offers and being accepted into top graduate programs."
The Princeton Review survey asks students to rate their schools on dozens of issues and to answer questions about themselves, their fellow students, and their campus life. Comments from surveyed students are quoted in the school profiles on The Princeton Review site.
Among the student descriptions in the DelVal profile are "a small school full of people with passion for and dedication to their field," and "professors want to see students succeed." Students said the small class sizes allow them to "create relationships with the professors in the classes and network for different careers."