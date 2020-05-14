ALLENTOWN >> U.S. Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01) met with President Trump in Allentown on May 14 where they discussed Fitzpatrick’s three part legislative response to COVID-19 to ensure that the nation will never go through this again: The Made in America Emergency Preparedness Act, the Never Again Small Business Protection Act, and the Never Again International Outbreak Prevention Act.
Fitzpatrick urged President Trump to adopt all three pieces of this bipartisan legislative package and to hold China 100 percent accountable for all economic losses, as part of his COVID-19 response plan.
Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick represents the First District of Pennsylvania and is a member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, and the Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe.
