DOYLESTOWN >> Though COVID-19 forced a slow start this year, Bucks County’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection program will finish 2020 strong with two events – including a two-day collection in Newtown – planned for this fall.
The first collection, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 will be held rain or shine at the Upper Bucks Campus of Bucks County Community College, 1 Hillendale Road in East Rockhill Township. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A second, two-day event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21 and Sunday, Nov. 22 at the community college’s Newtown Campus, 275 Swamp Road in Newtown Township.
Both collections are sponsored by the Bucks County Commissioners and the Bucks County Planning Commission.
The collections will be the second and third held this year in Bucks County, as the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of several others planned in the spring and summer.
Pre-registration for both collection events is open at buckshhw.eventbrite.com. To comply with COVID-related regulations from the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, registration is required and space is limited.
Both collections will be no-contact events, meaning drivers should remain inside their vehicles upon arrival as event staff will be removing all items.
All waste items should be in the trunk of a car, the cargo area of an SUV or the bed of a truck.
The driver must be the only person in the vehicle and must be wearing a mask.
Please be aware that these events are for collection of residential waste only. No items will be accepted from businesses, industries or institutions.
Acceptable items include: pesticides; oil-based paint and paint products; automotive products (gasoline, motor oil, antifreeze); pool chemicals; degreasers and cleaners; mercury thermostats; fluorescent tubes; fire extinguishers; mini propane tanks of two pounds or less; lead-acid batteries (car, marine, motorcycle and truck); and rechargeable, lithium or button-type household batteries. There is a limit of 25 gallons or 220 pounds of acceptable materials per household.
Unacceptable items include, but are not limited to: TVs and other electronics, appliances, asbestos, medical waste, explosives, radioactive and unidentified waste, large gas cylinders, tires and smoke detectors. Please note that if you have water-based latex paint or alkaline batteries, these can be safely put in your regular trash collection and therefore will not be accepted at the collection.
Guidelines for safely transporting household hazardous waste to the collection sites include:
- Keep all products in their original containers with labels intact and lids on tight.
- Place materials securely in a box to prevent spilling.
- Wrap leaking containers in newspaper and place in a plastic container for transport.
- Do not mix materials.
- Do not leave hazardous materials loaded in a vehicle or other hot, unventilated areas for prolonged periods.
- Do not smoke near any chemicals.
For additional information visit www.buckscounty.org/recycling.