DOYLESTOWN >> The Bucks County Intermediate Unit (Bucks IU) Education Foundation has been named the recipient of a $5,000 grant from the PPL (Pennsylvania Power and Light) Foundation.
The PPL Foundation awards annual grants through a competitive application and review process in support of organizations working to create vibrant, sustainable communities by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.
The Bucks IU Education Foundation submitted an application in support of the continued efforts of the Bucks IU’s Mobile FAB LAB; one of only 50 in the United States designed to inspire and encourage students to pursue careers in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, Math) fields.
The program visits schools county-wide for one-week residencies throughout the school year and provides students at regional homeless shelters with a variety of specialty programs and educational opportunities.
“It is with great pride that we applied for this grant in support the amazing work of the Bucks IU Mobile FAB LAB," said JoAnn Perotti, executive director of the Bucks IU Education Foundation. "In the first year of service, the FAB LAB’s impact has been outstanding and the demand for the programs and services it provides continues to grow.”
During the spring 2020 school closures, the FAB LAB continued to offer educational services to students with their innovative STEAM Energizer program. Daily activities were posted online providing students a fun and exciting way to learn! Both no-tech and low-tech options were available for each activity making it easy for everyone and anyone to participate. All of the STEAM Energizers are still available online at www.BucksIU.org/STEAM_Energizers.
For the summer, the FAB LAB is offering two weeks of Online Summer Camps to students in grades 1-8. The program is also being provided to students at several regional homeless shelters. Each week of camp will include a set of three core activities; one engineering, one science, and one coding based. Additionally, campers will receive a set of three optional activities. All campers receive a ‘Camp Box’ which will include everything needed to participate, including their very own Ozobot robot (a $100 value). The program allows students to experiment and experience STEAM learning at their own speed and learning level.
The Bucks IU Mobile FAB LAB is grateful to the PPL Foundation for the funding and looks forward to applying it to future programs that continue to support student growth and learning to their full potential. Questions regarding the Bucks IU STEAM programs or Mobile FAB LAB can contact Dr. Lindsey Sides, Bucks IU Supervisor of STEAM Education, at STEAM@BucksIU.org or call 215-348-2940 Ext. 1460.