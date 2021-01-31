DOYLESTOWN >> Delays in the U.S. Postal Service has challenged the ability of the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office to deliver original documents to submitters as promptly as in the past.
“It has been brought to my attention that title companies and law offices have not been receiving their original documents back in a timely manner,” Recorder of Deeds Robin Robinson said. “I want to assure everyone that my staff has been working hard to make certain that documents are recorded and sent back in the appropriate time frame and that with ongoing delays with the postal service that time frame may be longer than normal.”
Robinson asked that submitters can assist her office by including an email address with any documents that are submitted through the mail. This will enable the office to promptly send an invoice detailing recording information such as the date a document is recorded and the fees paid. The email also will be added to the Recorder of Deeds email list, so that clients will receive office updates and the office’s bimonthly newsletter.
Robinson said the office continues to record documents received electronically, as well as those received in the mail. The recording staff processes all documents on a daily basis from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Almost all documents in the office are considered public record and can be viewed through the office’s recording vendor, Landex, going back to 1684.
To obtain copies of documents, please visit Landex.com and select Webstore. There is a small fee to purchase any document on Landex. For further assistance with this website please contact Landex at 1-800-370-2836.
To contact the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds office, call 215-348-6209 or visit http://www.buckscounty.org/government/RowOfficers/RecorderofDeeds