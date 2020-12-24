BRISTOL TOWNSHIP >> Detectives with the Bristol Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting death of young man in Bristol Township on Wednesday night and are asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23 at 7:08 p.m., Bristol Township police responded to the area of Edgely Road and Marion Avenue for a reported shooting. There, police found a Chrysler 200 stopped in the northbound lane of Edgely Road with the driver dead inside.
The investigation determined that the male driver was shot and killed through the driver’s side window.
Bucks County Detectives Frank Groome and David Coyne along with Bristol Township Detective Jason Callahan are investigating the homicide.
If anyone has video at or near the scene and/or has information regarding this shooting, please reach out to Bristol Township Police Department or the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office as soon as possible.
Tips can be given either anonymously or otherwise at https://bucks.crimewatchpa.com/ or by calling the Bristol Township Police Department at 267-812-3041