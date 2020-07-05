PLUMSTEAD >> The Plumstead Township Police Department is investigating an incident of apparent vandalism at a building housing the local district office of state Rep. Wendy Ullman.
Reported Sunday morning, July 5 the damage includes a profane message spray painted on an outside wall. The message, visible from Route 611, appears to disparage police and references the Black Lives Matter movement.
“This is hate speech. Whether it targets the Black Lives Matter Movement, or the police, is immaterial. This conduct is disgraceful, inciteful, and criminal,” said District Attorney Matthew D. Weintraub. “Hopefully, we will catch this vandal, and then we will prosecute the guilty party to the fullest extent of the law.”
The District Attorney’s Office will support local police in their investigation. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Plumstead Township Police Department at 215.766.8740.