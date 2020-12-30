BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP >> Sometime between December 23 and December 25 an unknown actor removed the baby Jesus statue from a Christmas Nativity scene at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church at 5194 Cold Spring Creamery Road.
The Nativity was set up near the church entrance on the parking lot side of the building.
According to police, a car was seen entering the parking lot off of Route 413 at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve. It is unknown if this vehicle was involved, but it is described as a dark colored sedan.
Anyone knowing anything about this incident or the whereabouts of the statue is asked to call the Buckingham Police Department at 215-794-8812.