BEDMINSTER >> On August 7, the Bedminster Township Police were called to a home in the 3200 block Bedminster Road (Route 113) for the report of a suspicious occurrence. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the incident was a daytime distraction burglary.
The actor was described as a middle aged white man with brown hair and wearing a reflective vest. There was a second actor who remained in the vehicle when the first actor made contact with the resident.
Police said the actors arrived in a white four door utility pickup truck with a utility body, with no distinguishable markings on it. This actor claimed to work for PECO and told the victim that the residences along his road were going to have their power shut off and they were contracted to come and install generators at the properties.
According to police, the victim in this case believed the actor and took him into his residence through his front door to his back patio area so that he could survey where a generator would be placed.
While the first actor had the victim distracted, cash was stolen from the residence.
If these actors come to your house, call 911.
If you suspect a scam, PECO says:
Do not pay scammers: PECO representatives will never call you for bill payment in cash or a prepaid credit card.
Verify your bill: Check your printed bill or log on to PECO.com or the PECO mobile app and check your account status, balances, payments, and any supplier information.
Protect yourself: Never open your door to someone you do not recognize. Ask for a photo ID through a window - All PECO employees and contractors carry company ID badges displaying their name, photograph and identification number, but don't fall for a fake badge.
Protect account information: Do not provide your PECO account information or your PECO bill to anyone. A real PECO representative will have the account information they need when they call.
Be proactive: If a call or caller seems suspicious, hang up and call PECO directly at 1-800-494-4000 to speak with a PECO representative. This proactive action helps customers be confident that they are speaking with PECO.
Report Scams
- Report suspicious activities to the police
- To reach PECO, call 1-800-494-4000. Representatives are available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. In Person: PECO Customer Solution Center is open 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2301 Market Street, Philadelphia 19103
Anyone with similar incidents or information is asked to contact Bedminister Township Police Ofc. Daniel Chonko at 215-795-2972 ext. 107 or by email: dchonko@bedminsterpd.com. Incident Report No. 20210807-3110