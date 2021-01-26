DOYLESTOWN >> Dianne C. Magee has announced her candidacy for the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas
With more than 36 years of dedicated professional and community service to families across the county, Magee said she offers "an unmatched level of experience."
As a respected authority on elder issues, recognized by community leaders and attorneys statewide, she would be the first judge in Bucks County with this longstanding knowledge and understanding of the growing challenges faced by the county's most vulnerable citizens.
A graduate of Stanford University and Duke Law School, Magee, a current resident of Plumstead Township, has spent her career serving the Bucks County community, both personally and professionally.
Currently, Magee is an attorney with Grim, Biehn & Thatcher, emphasizing in estate and trust administration, estate planning, elder law, and Orphans’ Court litigation and adoptions.
After serving for almost 20 years for the Bucks County Area on Aging, she now is the current solicitor for the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Office.
The Bucks County YWCA 2019 Woman of the Year for Advocacy and Civic Engagement, Dianne serves on the board for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bucks County and is the current President of the Bucks County SPCA among many other community service involvements.
With the COVID-19 pandemic disproportionately ravaging vulnerable populations, Magee said her qualities of sensitivity, knowledge of the law, and practical experience are needed now more than ever on the bench.
With a goal to improve justice in Bucks County, Dianne Magee said she's looking to take her lifelong endeavor of service to the bench so that she may better serve the community.